Due to a change in its schedule, Penn State will not have to wait as long to play its home opener.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, the Nittany Lions' first home game of the season against No. 5 Maryland is now slated for Friday at 5:30 p.m.

This match will also be aired on on the Big Ten Network.

The blue and white will host the Terrapins six days after Penn State's season opener at No. 16 Rutgers.

