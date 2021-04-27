One of Penn State's veteran offensive player received praise to cap off his regular season.

Graduate attackman/midfielder Dylan Foulds was named to the USILA Team of the Week in the regular-season finale against Ohio State.

In the contest, Foulds racked up four points with four goals, leading the Nittany Lions over the Buckeyes 10-9.

Foulds scored a pair of goals in quick succession, giving the blue and white the lead with one minute left in the game.

With Foulds' help, Penn State was able to secure the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament where it will face off with Johns Hopkins in the first round.

