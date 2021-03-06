Prior to Saturday’s game against Ohio State, coach Jeff Tambroni made it clear that his team was struggling offensively.

“I think there are multiple facets within our offense right now that we’re not doing a great job with,” Tambroni said.

Heading into its game against the Buckeyes, Penn State’s starting attack group — consisting of Mac O’Keefe, TJ Malone and Dylan Foulds — had combined for only eight total goals through two games.

Against the scarlet and gold, the three combined for 12.

While Tambroni noticed the struggles of the offense — who was unable to reach double-digits against both Rutgers and Maryland — a strong week of practice leading up to the matchup with the Buckeyes was all he needed to see that the offense was improving.

“I do believe we’re trending in the right direction,” Tambroni said prior to the game against Ohio State. “It’s been fun to watch our guys — they’ve challenged each other as teammates, and leaders have challenged our team as peers. It’s been a very combative, competitive and productive week of practice.”

Right from the opening faceoff against Ohio State, Penn State’s offense looked much more quick and fluid than it had looked the first two games.

A first-quarter hat trick for Foulds, along with two scores from Malone, put the Nittany Lions up by three to start the second quarter.

Five goals may not seem like a lot, but it’s the most this team has scored in a quarter so far this season.

With a rather slow second quarter, the offense looked reminiscent of the performance it had put on the previous two games.

However, in the second quarter, things began to click once again.

In a major slump all season, once O’Keefe found the net for his third goal this year — the Nittany Lion attack was rolling.

“I thought we played with a lot of confidence,” Tambroni said. “I thought they had fun playing together, which was what we used to do — so it was fun to see those guys go out there and take part in that.”

With a hat trick in all but one game last season, O’Keefe had yet to tally more than one goal in each game this year.

After scoring in the third quarter, it seemed O’Keefe had finally found his groove — adding on two more goals to give him his first hat trick of the season.

While O’Keefe had his best game of 2021 so far, it was really Malone who carried the load against Ohio State — finishing with five goals on 12 shots, along with two assists.

This is an improvement from Malone’s shooting performances against Rutgers and Maryland in which he shot .300 and .100 respectively.

For Foulds, he shot an .800 clip against Ohio State, scoring four times on five shots.

Foulds was unable to find the score column at all against Maryland.

If the win against Ohio State showed anything, it’s that the Grant Ament-less Penn State attack group may finally be coming out of its shell.

Both Tambroni and Malone said postgame that O’Keefe’s presence is larger than the stat sheet shows.

However, it’s no secret that when O’Keefe — the second-leading goal scorer in college lacrosse history — is scoring, Penn State plays better.

But if the secret ingredient is truly the program’s practices, Tambroni sees the upcoming contest against Johns Hopkins bearing even more fruit.

“I thought this week’s practice was hard and competitive,” Tambroni said postgame. “Hopefully that will carry over from last week to this week.”

