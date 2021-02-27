One of the deepest position groups in the sport the last few seasons, Penn State’s attackmen have taken a step back statistically in 2021.

With the loss of former Nittany Lion attackman Grant Ament to the PLL, many expected the blue and white attack front to look different and take time to adjust — but not run into a brick wall out of the gate.

Led by graduate Mac O’Keefe — who’s still on pace to be the leading goal-scorer in college lacrosse history — TJ Malone and Dylan Foulds, Penn State’s offense has, at times, looked lost through two games.

Malone, who has been assigned to a role similar to Ament’s, looked fierce against Maryland’s highly physical defense, putting up a game-high 10 shots.

However, only one of them hit.

Aside from his poor efficiency — now shooting a career low .200 — Malone is not making up for Ament’s ability to facilitate.

Without even looking at his career goal totals, Ament put up 192 assists in his four seasons in Happy Valley.

“I don’t think anyone can ever fill [Ament’s] role,” Malone said prior to Penn State’s game against Maryland. “He’s arguably the best player to ever play college lacrosse.”

Sure, he’s no Ament — but who is?

Three-year starter Dylan Foulds, who put up a pair of goals and assists in the season opener, was nearly invisible against Maryland.

With an increased role this season, the Canada native — just two years removed from scoring a career-high 43 goals — has scored just twice on nine shots this season and was scoreless against the Terrapins.

Foulds is just another example of a player on Penn State’s offense who is being affected by Ament’s absence.

However, there’s likely no one who’s been impacted more than Mac O’Keefe.

“No one’s going to replace Grant,” O’Keefe said prior to the season opener against Rutgers. “He carried a lot of the weight with everything he did, but, from my point of view — it’s just about taking more ownership.”

Through two games, O’Keefe has two goals — shooting .167 from the field.

To put into comparison, O’Keefe found twine 10 times through two contests last year and seven at that mark a season prior.

In fact, O’Keefe hasn’t had a single game under .350 shooting in the past three seasons up to last Saturday. This year, he has yet to reach .201.

As one of the most potent goal-scorers in college lacrosse history, it makes sense why Penn State has struggled early when O’Keefe simply isn’t scoring goals.

O’Keefe has stated that he wants other guys to carry the load with him, but that strategy hasn’t seemed to pay off yet.

“I think spreading the actual wealth of responsibilities has been pretty big for our team this year,” O’Keefe said before the start of the season.

Against Maryland, O’Keefe’s “spreading the wealth” strategy was surely prevalent — with all seven of their goals coming from seven different players — but is it really working?

Penn State has now lost its first two games of the season for the first time since 2010 and have put up historically low scoring numbers thus far.

In the season opener against Rutgers, coach Jeff Tambroni’s squad scored nine goals. The last time the Nittany Lions scored that few in a game was three years ago.

Against Maryland, the Nittany Lions scored only seven — its lowest point total since 2017.

Malone, Foulds and O’Keefe have helped the Nittany Lions win a Big Ten Championship, chase a national championship and turn the program into a budding powerhouse — but now it’s time for their next challenge, and perhaps the biggest one of all: leaving the program better than they found it with a strong season finish.

“At this point, we’re just trying to prepare ourselves to be great at the end of the season,” Tambroni said after his team’s second loss in two games. “I think if we can get healthy, start to have a little bit more rhythm in practice and take more of a long term approach, our guys will be great.”

