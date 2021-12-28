You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Penn State men's lacrosse unranked in 1st rankings to be released ahead of 2022 season

  • Comments
Penn State Mens Lacrosse vs. Johns Hopkins, players

Penn State Mens Lacrosse in a pre game huddle before their game against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, May 1st 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 15-7.

 Chloe Trieff

The Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I Men's Preseason Top 20 was released on Monday.

Penn State found itself unranked in the opening rankings, but was listed as "also considered."

Virginia took the top spot in the initial rankings, and Maryland was the highest Big Ten team, coming in at the second spot.

Other Big Ten teams include Rutgers at No. 10 and Johns Hopkins at No. 15. Ohio State joined Penn State in the "also considered" category.

The Nittany Lions will begin the season at home against Lafayette on Feb 5.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Daily Collegian

Newsletters

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters