Penn State men's lacrosse unranked in 1st rankings to be released ahead of 2022 season

The Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I Men's Preseason Top 20 was released on Monday.

Penn State found itself unranked in the opening rankings, but was listed as "also considered."

With the Ivy League back in action, @YaleLacrosse, @PennMensLax and @CornellLacrosse all earned a place in the @Nike / @USA_Lacrosse Division I Men's Preseason Top 20.https://t.co/QofrsJkAfY — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) December 28, 2021

Virginia took the top spot in the initial rankings, and Maryland was the highest Big Ten team, coming in at the second spot.

Other Big Ten teams include Rutgers at No. 10 and Johns Hopkins at No. 15. Ohio State joined Penn State in the "also considered" category.

The Nittany Lions will begin the season at home against Lafayette on Feb 5.

