Penn State found itself in a battle it couldn't win in its season opener Saturday.

The Nittany Lions traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers, eventually losing 11-9 in the first contest of its 2021 season.

In under two minutes, attackman TJ Malone found the back of the net, putting the Nittany Lions up 1-0 and then assisted Dylan Foulds in another goal halfway through the first quarter.

Rutgers put a halt to the offensive barrage of Penn State, scoring a goal of its own to lessen the lead to 2-1.

After multiple goals from both teams, the score was even at 4-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Shane Knobloch gave Rutgers the lead before the half, 6-5, racking up another goal in his stat column.

Out of the locker room, the blue and white dominated the field. Dan Reaume put the Nittany Lions back in front 7-6 with two goals.

Penn State’s life in the spotlight was short lived, as Rutgers came back firing toward the end of the game. The Scarlet Knights scored three goals in the fourth period, making the score 10-8.

The blue and white could not produce enough offense in the fourth period to climb back from a Rutgers onslaught.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State's season-opening loss.

Kirst brothers shine for Rutgers

Rutgers’ dynamic brothers showed up in the opening contest. Midfielder Connor Kirst manufactured the offense for the Scarlet Knights, while his brother, Colin, stopped the Nittany Lions’ attack in net.

After Rutgers was down, Connor provided the spark on offense. He had himself a day, scoring a hat trick in the season opener.

Connor also accumulated 10 shots and four assists.

Colin, on the other hand, held the high-powered Penn State offense to only nine goals on 39 shots while tallying 15 saves.

Colin and Connor made use of their extra year of eligibility to come back and make Rutgers a competitive lacrosse team.

Both brothers played a major role in the Scarlet Knights’ success against Nittany Lions.

O’Keefe’s early silence

Graduate student Mac O’Keefe is usually one of Penn State’s best scorers. However, O’Keefe was silent against Rutgers.

Last season, O’Keefe led the Nittany Lions with 28 goals and 36 points. He also led the Big Ten and was fourth in the nation with four goals per game.

Rutgers held O’Keefe to zero goals in the first half and only registered five shots.

After the first half, coach Jeff Tambroni moved O’Keefe to the top of the key to attempt to get O’Keefe more shooting opportunities, but Rutgers still clamped down on him.

O’Keefe’s production has been a major selling point of Penn State’s offense, but he rarely contributed Saturday.

Locker room adjustments

As Penn State entered the locker room, it was down by two goals — and it wasn’t getting enough production out of its top scorers to reclaim the lead.

But the blue and white flipped a switch and dominated most of the third period.

Penn State’s defense held Rutgers to no offensive possession through the first five minutes of the third period.

Faceoff specialist Jake Glatz won three consecutive faceoffs, giving Penn State multiple offensive possessions.

Most importantly, the Nittany Lions game out firing. Redshirt junior midfielder Dan Reaume scored two goals under five minutes into the third period, putting Penn State back in the lead.

