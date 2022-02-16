A dominant 20-15 season-opening win over Lafayette feels like ages ago, as the last two games have not been kind to Penn State.

With consecutive losses at Panzer Stadium to Villanova and Vermont, the Nittany Lions now sit at 1-2 on the young season, with a trip to Philadelphia to take on St. Joseph’s looming.

There’s no reason to push the panic button for the blue and white just yet, but there’s certainly some cause for concern after two straight deflating losses.

Coach Jeff Tambroni knows that changes need to be made and noted that it’s the “little things” that need to be tinkered, which is an “easy fix.”

“Just make sure we feel comfortable and confident with situations when the game’s on the line,” Tambroni said. “If you’re just outmanned with talent you’re not going to achieve that, but for us I don’t think that’s the case”.

The defense once again struggled in Wednesday’s loss.

After allowing 28 goals in the first two games, the Nittany Lions allowed 16 goals to the Catamounts on Wednesday, five of which came from graduate student attackman Liam Limoges.

Redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock struggled in the loss, allowing 15 goals on the 30 shots that were on target.

For the season, Fyock has allowed 38 goals while making 30 saves, good for a save percentage of .441.

Tambroni believes it’s important for the Nittany Lions to garner more possessions and believes they must be more efficient.

“Defensively, we have to do a better job of tightening up early in games, which seems to be a trend of ours,” Tambroni said. “We can do a better job in the first half of giving ourselves more momentum.”

On offense, redshirt senior midfielder Dan Reaume had another dazzling performance for the Nittany Lions.

With four goals in Wednesday’s match, Reaume is now up to eight goals on the season, which is second only to senior attackman Jack Traynor, who has nine.

Traynor also scored a goal in the loss.

Reaume knows that it takes more than just an individual effort to get a win and believes in the depth and the talent that the Nittany Lions have on offense.

“I think we’re a really talented offense, we got the right pieces in there,” Reaume said. “We just gotta put it all together on gameday, and that’s what we’re struggling with right now.

“We’re gonna come around and hopefully put more goals in the back of the net on gameday.”

With three consecutive home games to start the season now in the rear view mirror, the Nittany Lions will finally take on an opponent on the road.

Penn State is set to take on St. Joseph’s this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.

The mindset for the blue and white, though, doesn’t change no matter where it plays.

Senior defender Brett Funk believes the Nittany Lions are capable of winning anywhere as long as they play as a cohesive unit.

“We take it one game at a time,” Funk said. “We just gotta invest in ourselves and keep working. I’m confident in this group and we’ve got a lot of season ahead of us.”

