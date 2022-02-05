Despite securing its first win of the season in somewhat dramatic fashion, Penn State wants to operate on a week-by-week agenda.

The Nittany Lions rolled past Lafayette in the final quarter of play behind clutch performances from both Jack Traynor and Jack Kelly.

“As a team we’re definitely trying to take it one game at a time,” Traynor said. “Right now it’s just about improving so that we’re playing our best lacrosse toward the end of the season.”

Traynor finished the season opener with four goals and an assist in the Nittany Lions 20-15 win.

“Sometimes it’s going to be someone else’s game, sometimes it’s going to be mine and I’m sure it will flip flop a lot,” Traynor said.

Kelly reiterated the same disciplined team-first mindset following the conclusion of the game.

“The most important thing is: it’s week to week, one game at a time,” Kelly said. “You hear coach [James] Franklin talk about '1-0 every week' and that’s exactly how we’re going to do it.”

As a fifth-year senior, Kelly is looking forward to seeing how this young team develops over the course of the season.

“Our freshmen have been unbelievable, extremely mature for their age and for their experience,” Kelly said. “As an older guy moving on after this year, I’m super excited to see what they’re going to do.”

Three freshmen registered their first goals in a Penn State uniform against Lafayette, including a hat trick from Nils Barry.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

The other two freshmen to get on the board were attackmen Will Peden and Kyle Aldridge.

Coach Jeff Tambroni emphasized how much he has been impressed with the talented freshman class but also doesn’t want to get carried away with the win.

“We’re a young team and we still have some guys that are not playing right now, so we’re going to have to hang on from day to day, week to week and try to keep this season going as long as it can,” Tambroni said.

One key player who didn’t see action in Saturday’s matchup was senior attackman, and last year’s second leading scorer, T.J. Malone.

Malone’s absence surprisingly seemed to have little effect on the Nittany Lion offense, though, as other key veterans stepped up.

“As seniors, I thought both [Jack Traynor and Jack Kelly] gave us a huge lift and it’s what you’d expect,” Tambroni said. “I was excited and proud of both those guys and the way they responded because I think the rest of the team played off their confidence and productivity.”

With numerous freshmen seeing action for the first time, Traynor and Kelly were able to guide them to finding success throughout the game.

Tambroni described the vibe between his team in the locker room before this first game as “anxious energy.”

“There’s a lot of guys that came in here and played for the first time so you could tell there was a blend of some guys who were super excited and quite confident and some guys who were maybe a little nervous to get their first game under their belts,” Tambroni said.

For the sake of the younger and inexperienced guys in the group and for the optimistic coaching staff, Tambroni said he feels it’s important to stay grounded after wins.

“At the end of the day,” Tambroni said, “we’re going to get into next week, get back to just trying to establish the identity of this team and start preparing for our next opponent.”

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE