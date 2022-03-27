In its Big Ten opener against top-ranked Maryland, Penn State tasted defeat for the fourth match in a row.

On Sunday night, the Nittany Lions were blown out by the Terrapins 18-7 at home.

To start this match for the Big Ten rivals, sophomore midfielder Jack Koras scored for the Terrapins. Maryland then scored three more goals to open up a four-goal lead against the Nittany Lions.

Freshman attackman Will Peden then scooped up an errant pass from the Terrapins and put the chance away to cut the lead down to three. Penn State would trail Maryland at the end of the first frame, 4-1.

At the start of the second quarter though, the two teams traded goals, with Penn State grabbing an extra to cut the lead down to 5-3.

Shortly after though, Maryland delivered a rapid one-two punch within seconds of each other, putting in two goals scored by Khan, and junior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman.

These goals put the Nittany Lions down 7-3 with under seven to play in the half, but to finish out a dominant halftime performance, the Terrapins put in four more, mounting an 11-3 lead at the half.

To start the second half, Maryland hit the Nittany Lions with four more unanswered goals. Through the first and second half, Penn State gave up ten unanswered goals to the Terps.

To end the third frame, Maryland scored four more, extending its lead to 18-3 to start the final frame.

Despite scoring five unanswered goals in the fourth frame, it wouldn’t be enough to usurp such a large lead, with Maryland dominating this game, 18-7.

Goalkeeping performance keeps score somewhat respectable

Even though Penn State let in 18 goals, without junior keeper Aleric Fyock and freshman keeper Jack Fracyon’s performances in goal today, the scoreline could’ve been a lot worse for the Nittany Lions.

Fyock recorded his 100th save of the season, along with a couple more to boot. Fracyon entered the game midway through the second frame. Without their crucial saves, Penn State might’ve faced an even worse fate.

Maryland recorded 28 shots in the first half alone, and tallied a total of 43 throughout the match, with Fyock and Fracyon saving 13 of them.

Penn State recorded 33 shots throughout the match, paling in comparison to the Terrapins’ total. The offensive production simply wasn’t there for the Nittany Lions today.

The faceoff battle proved costly

Penn State recorded their third faceoff win Sunday, at the start of the second half. However, throughout the match, the Terrapins dominated faceoffs, 21 to 8.

The Maryland faceoff specialists proved to be too much for the blue and white to handle, as the Terrapins scored shortly after multiple Penn State faceoff losses.

This has been a common theme throughout the year, with Penn State losing the majority of their faceoffs this season before the Maryland match, 124-104.

Despite leading Bucknell in faceoff wins, they still allowed Bucknell to win 12, and trailed both Cornell and Penn in faceoff wins as well, tasting defeat in all three of those games.

In order to compete with the upper-ranked teams in the country, as well as their tough upcoming Big Ten opponents, the Nittany Lions must improve their faceoff game.

Penn State lacks the offense and defense to compete

In this highly-anticipated matchup, the Nittany Lion faithful were likely anticipating a closely-run affair with Big Ten rival Maryland.

Instead, the Terrapins flipped the script, and dominated Penn State in every single aspect of the match — both offensively and defensively.

Maryland outshot, outcleared and simply outperformed the blue and white all match, with the exception of the first frame, and the beginning of the fourth.

Despite injuries to important Nittany Lions, senior attackman Jack Traynor, and senior defensemen Brett Funk and Brayden Peck, it was very hard to see this match going any other way.

This Maryland came to Happy Valley today looking to stamp their authority as the top-ranked team in the country, and did just that.

Penn State leaves this game looking to perform better against Ohio State this coming Friday.

