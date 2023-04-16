No. 5 Penn State continued its Big Ten gauntlet on Sunday with a tough road test against No. 15 Michigan.

After trailing at halftime, the Nittany Lions clawed back into the game to take down the Wolverines 11-9 and defeat their third-straight ranked Big Ten foe.

In the opening minutes, Penn State found itself in a similar situation to what it was in against Johns Hopkins last time out. Jacob Jackson and Bryce Clay paired for two straight goals to put the Wolverines up 2-0.

On the man-up situation, Penn State’s TJ Malone opened a lane that Jack Traynor exploited for his 21st goal of the season. However, the celebration was short-lived as Ryan Cohen responded with a goal of his own.

With a 3-1 lead, a miscommunication in the Wolverine defense sparked an Ethan Long goal to help Penn State pull within one.

Jake Bonomi tacked onto the Michigan lead with four seconds left before the end of the quarter. Penn State trailed 4-2, the fourth time it has trailed headed into the second quarter all season long.

Michigan’s offense continued to pour it on against Jack Fracyon and the Penn State defense in the second quarter. Michigan totaled eight shots within the first five minutes, however, Fracyon held his own with three athletic saves.

That effort forced an offensive possession that allowed Kevin Winkoff and Long to score two goals within five minutes of each other.

However, the Wolverines continued to keep the blue and white at arm's length with goals immediately after Penn State cut into their lead.

The majority of those goals came off second-chance opportunities after the blue and white failed to recover the ball off Fracyon's saves. Fracyon went into the half with nine saves and six goals allowed on 23 shots faced.

Halfway through play, Michigan led 6-4 with a comfortable lead that carried over into the second half of the game. Cohen took the game over in the third quarter with two goals in as many minutes.

Down 8-4 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, the Traynor brothers got to work with two acrobatic goals. Jack dove in front of the net to put it in between two defenders with Matt coming up and over minutes after.

Key saves by Fracyon would keep Penn State close until multiple turnovers in transition led to a Josh Zawada score, assisted by Clay.

Headed into the final 15 minutes of Big Ten action, Jack Traynor took over with three straight goals to tie it at nine. The attacker ended the day with six goals and was on another level of play.

All tied up at nine, Malone found the soft spot in the defense and ripped it into the net. Jake Morin cut across and found Malone with a no-look pass to tally his second assist of the game.

Minutes later, Jack Traynor jumped up and painted the corner of the cage to help the Nittany Lions pull out to a two-score lead.

With two minutes left, the Michigan offense went into desperation mode in need of a goal with minutes draining from the clock. However, Fracyon stepped up to the moment and supplied another key save to seal Penn State’s 11-9 win over Michigan.

