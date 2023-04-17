Penn State men’s lacrosse vs. Ohio State, Traynor

Following Penn State's third consecutive ranked win with another thriller in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Nittany Lions held steady in the polls.

Ranked as the No. 5 team in the country in the USILA top 20, Jeff Tambroni's squad sits in a three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten standings alongside Maryland and Johns Hopkins.

Trailing by four in the third quarter Sunday afternoon against Michigan, graduate student Jack Traynor posted a season-high six goals in the 11-9 win, leading a signature comeback performance.

With one regular season contest left against highly ranked Rutgers before the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions sit at 8-3 with six top-20 wins to its resume.

