Following Penn State's third consecutive ranked win with another thriller in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Nittany Lions held steady in the polls.

Ranked as the No. 5 team in the country in the USILA top 20, Jeff Tambroni's squad sits in a three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten standings alongside Maryland and Johns Hopkins.

Still holding strong at number 5️⃣! #WeAre 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/5eQgXUklhG — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) April 17, 2023

Trailing by four in the third quarter Sunday afternoon against Michigan, graduate student Jack Traynor posted a season-high six goals in the 11-9 win, leading a signature comeback performance.

With one regular season contest left against highly ranked Rutgers before the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions sit at 8-3 with six top-20 wins to its resume.

