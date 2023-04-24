After finishing the regular season with a win, Penn State stayed put in the USILA rankings.

The Nittany Lions stayed at No. 5 in the country after defeating No. 11 Rutgers on Senior Day.

In the 14-5 home victory over the Scarlet Knights, 10 different Nittany Lions scored including Kevin Winkoff who had a hat trick on the night.

With the offense flying high, the defense also stepped up and locked down Rutgers' offense to just five goals. The five goals allowed is the fewest amount the blue and white’s defense has given up all season long.

With the win over Rutgers and No. 7 Johns Hopkins defeating No. 4 Maryland on Saturday, the Nittany Lions hold the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

