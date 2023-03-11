Since an early-season setback against Villanova, Penn State has been on a tear, roaring through the Ivy League and ascending the USILA poll in the process.

Now ranked eighth in the nation, the Nittany Lions came into Ithaca, New York, on Saturday looking for their third straight win over a top-10 team against No. 3 Cornell.

Jeff Tramboni’s crew continued to play its best lacrosse as it pulled another upset, topping the Big Red 10-6.

Matt Traynor opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions, tallying two goals in the first quarter.

After a feeling out process in a defensive first quarter, Penn State held a 2-1 lead over the Big Red.

Matt Traynor would cap off his natural hat trick in the second quarter, followed by a goal by Jake Morin to put the blue and white up 4-1.

Nittany Lion netminder Jack Fracyon shot down a strong Cornell offensive. The Big Red would score shortly after to make it 4-2 Penn State.

That score would stand at 4-2 for the remainder of the first half of this afternoon’s defensively led contest.

Cornell opened the second half scoring with a goal at 12:47 in the third quarter to cut further into the lead that the blue and white was holding.

The Big Red would tie the game four minutes later thanks to a goal from CJ Kirst.

That tie would be short lived thanks to a goal from Penn State, putting the Nittany Lions up 5-4.

TJ Malone and Chris Jordan would both add to the Penn State lead.

Cornell would then score the next two goals to cut the lead down to one.

Mac Costin would tally his seventh of the season to put the blue and white back up by two in the fourth quarter.

Jack Traynor added a goal for the Nittany Lions with 7:10 left in the fourth to put Penn State back up by three.

Traynor struck again just three minutes later, pushing Penn State’s lead to four points. The Big Red upped the urgency and even held a man-advantage, but Fracyon continued to stand on his head in net and keep Cornell off the board.

The sophomore hung with some of the top attackers in the nation, finishing with 16 saves on the day.

The Penn State defense was able to keep the Big Red off the board for the entire final period, sealing another big victory.

