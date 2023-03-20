Penn State fell to No. 9 after Marquette pulled off an upset victory over the blue and white. In the 12-11 loss on Saturday, the Nittany Lions were outscored 8-5 in the second and third quarters of play.

This week's 2023 USILA / Dynamic Men’s Coaches Polls (Week of March 20) are out! pic.twitter.com/N4j0rA3TkP — USILA (@USILA_Lax) March 20, 2023

Down by three in the final minutes of play, Matt Traynor and Mac Costin scored back-to-back goals to bring the score within one. However, time ran out on Penn State’s last attempt to tie the game up.

Jack Fracyon saved 11 of the 34 shots that he faced but allowed 12 of those shots to get by him throughout the four quarters of play.

The Nittany Lions will be looking to bounce back this week against No. 2 Maryland on Saturday in College Park, Maryland.

