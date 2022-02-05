Penn State started off the season with a bang on Saturday afternoon, scoring an even 20 goals in a season-opening victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Nittany Lions produced a balanced offensive performance, with nine different players scoring a goal.

Fifth-year senior midfielder Jack Kelly and senior attackman/midfielder Jack Traynor led the attack for the blue and white, as they each scored four goals in the win.

“We have a really talented offense,” Traynor said. “A lot of guys who can carry the ball, lots of shooters, we’re a balanced offense, we don’t have one guy who’s gonna be the dominant ball carrier.”

Despite having to play in Holuba Hall instead of its regular home field at Panzer Stadium, this didn’t seem to phase the Nittany Lions.

Kelly in particular actually felt that this move may have benefited the blue and white.

“I personally like it better because I like playing inside,” Kelly said. “It’s different for the goalies, that’s for sure. I feel for the goalies who have to track an orange-colored ball in this different background”.

Neither starting goaltender had their finest performance in Saturday’s affair, as redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock saved just two of 12 shots he faced for the Nittany Lions, while senior goalie Ryan Ness made just one save on 12 shots faced for Lafayette.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Each backup goalie, though, held their own in relief of the starters.

Freshman Jack Fracyon saved six of 11 shots faced for Penn State, while freshman Gabe Cummins stopped eight of 17 shots for the Leopards.

Coach Jeff Tambroni preached the importance of Kelly and Traynor leading the offensive attack for the Nittany Lions as the seniors of the team.

“As seniors, I thought both those guys gave us a huge lift,” Tambroni said. “It’s what you expect. It was exciting, and I’m proud of both those guys in the way they responded. I think the rest of the team played off their confidence and productivity.”

While the blue and white certainly have some improvements to make, it is clear that they will try and establish a balanced offensive attack against each opponent.

With Kelly and Traynor leading the way, freshman attackman Nils Barry added a hat trick of his own, and freshman midfielder Kyle Aldridge, along with junior midfielder Mac Costin, each scored two goals a piece for the Nittany Lions.

Redshirt senior midfielder Dan Reaume also scored two goals in the victory.

With the season opener complete, Penn State will focus its attention to Villanova next Saturday at Panzer Stadium in what will be the first game of the season for the Wildcats.

The two teams didn’t get a chance to match up last season as both teams only played conference opponents. The Nittany Lions prevailed in a 19-10 victory over the Wildcats when the two teams last played in the 2020 season.

If the Nittany Lions can get the same level of offensive production consistently, there’s no telling the kind of potential the team could have going forward.

There’s no shortage of firepower on the offensive attack for the blue and white, and in order for it to garner as much success as possible it needs to continue to build off each performance game in and game out, which it can do by generating “big plays.”

“I think on the offensive end,” Tambroni said, “it was crucial for us to get big plays.”

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE