Penn State men's lacrosse sent home early in Big Ten Tournament after disappointing second half

With a trip to the 2023 Big Ten Tournament Championship on the line, No. 4 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan clashed for the second time this year. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 11-9 in the previous matchup and looked to repeat those results on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Michigan blew the game open with nine goals in the second half to upset the one-seeded Nittany Lions 17-15. The Wolverines punched their way into the Big Ten Championship for the first time in program history.

The Traynor brothers kicked things off with back-to-back goals to put Penn State up 2-0 within the first five minutes.

Michael Boehm then dove out to get around Jack Fracyon for the Wolverines’ first goal. Justin Wieldfielt gave the Michigan offense the ball right back off of the face-off which set up Josh Zawada for the game-tying goal.

Then, Kevin Winkoff scored his 19th goal of the season to end the two-goal run and begin a 3-1 scoring run. Ethan Long and Jake Morin were the other Nittany Lions that scored, giving Penn State five different players with goals scored in the contest.

With a 5-3 lead, the maize and blue stormed right on back with two straight goals from Isaac Aronson and Emmett Houlihan. Winkoff ended the streak yet again but the tug-of-war between the two continued with Houlihan scoring immediately after.

Tied at six apiece, Matt Traynor and Ethan Long gave the Nittany Lions some breathing room. Penn State finished out the half with a 10-8 lead after two solo goals from Luke Mercer and Jake Morin.

Out of halftime, Michigan changed the entire pace of the game with five goals from four Wolverines. Michigan not only scored five goals but also kept Penn State off of the attack in an offensive masterclass.

Jack Traynor took one in for himself to end the 14-minute scoring drought at the end of the third quarter. However, Jacob Jackson responded immediately after to give the Wolverines a 14-11 lead.

The dominance continued in the fourth quarter as Boehm and Jake Bonomi scored two within the first five minutes.

With time ticking down, Grant Haus scored a quick goal off of a Michigan turnover, assisted by Mark Mckeon. Then, TJ Malone took advantage of another maize and blue giveaway to bring the game within three.

Jake Morin continued the scoring run with a goal of his own, sparking life into the Penn State sidelines.

The blue and white were down by two with five minutes left and began to aggressively chase the ball wherever it went. With the team rejuvenated and riding the momentum wave, Josh Zawada struck the final blow into the semifinal round.

With just a minute and a half to go, Zawada took a solo shot that found its way into the back of the net.

In the final seconds of the game, Winkoff set up Jack Traynor for the final goal of the game. As the final seconds expired, the Wolverines rushed the field as they walk away from Baltimore with a 17-15 win over Penn State.

