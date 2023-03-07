Penn State Mens Lacrosse vs. Johns Hopkins, Posey

Defenseman Jack Posey (43) and Midfielder Conner Delaney (55) chase after a loose ball during the Penn State Mens Lacrosse game against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, May 1st 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 15-7.

 Chloe Trieff

After helping his team secure an upset win over No. 10 Penn, Penn State senior defenseman Jack Posey has taken home this week’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award.

Posey stood out offensively in that March 4 contest by scoring two goals en route to a 15-9 Nittany Lion victory.

His contributions extended to the defensive end as well, as he created a turnover and also scooped up two ground balls during the game.

Posey will look to maintain this momentum on Saturday when Penn State embarks on a road trip to face No. 3 Cornell.

