After helping his team secure an upset win over No. 10 Penn, Penn State senior defenseman Jack Posey has taken home this week’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award.

Posey stood out offensively in that March 4 contest by scoring two goals en route to a 15-9 Nittany Lion victory.

His contributions extended to the defensive end as well, as he created a turnover and also scooped up two ground balls during the game.

Posey will look to maintain this momentum on Saturday when Penn State embarks on a road trip to face No. 3 Cornell.

