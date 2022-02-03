Penn State will have to wait a little longer to play in front of its fans.

The Nittany Lions' home contest on Saturday against Lafayette at 1 p.m. will be played indoors at Holuba Hall due to expected inclement weather in the area, the team announced Thursday.

Unfortunately, the weather forecast has forced Saturday's game against Lafayette to be moved indoors to Holuba. Due to limited space in the facility, the game is closed to the public.Fans can follow along via live stats ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/DgetJFWXCshttps://t.co/BZG1AvI828 — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) February 3, 2022

With the game being moved indoors, the game is closed to the public.

The contest marks the season opener for both teams and the first of seven total home games for the Nittany Lions.

