Lacrosse PSU vs. Michigan, (Group)

The Penn State men's lacrosse team celebrates after a win against Michigan on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 14-13.

 Jason Chen

Penn State will have to wait a little longer to play in front of its fans.

The Nittany Lions' home contest on Saturday against Lafayette at 1 p.m. will be played indoors at Holuba Hall due to expected inclement weather in the area, the team announced Thursday.

With the game being moved indoors, the game is closed to the public.

The contest marks the season opener for both teams and the first of seven total home games for the Nittany Lions.

