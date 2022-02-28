A lot of Penn State’s early struggles this season can be attested to its defense, but that was certainly not the case on Saturday.

Coming off of three straight tough losses, including two at home, the blue and white needed a complete team effort to topple a tough opponent in Yale, and the entire team provided just that.

The Nittany Lions had their best defensive performance of the young season in a 10-6 win over the No. 5 Bulldogs, and with Big Ten play approaching, it’ll be imperative for the blue and white to ride its defensive momentum going forward.

Penn State is now 2-3 on the season and will get ready to take on Penn in the Crown Classic in Charlotte next Saturday.

Redshirt-junior goalkeeper Aleric Fyock had a stellar effort against Yale, allowing just six goals and making 21 saves.

Coach Jeff Tambroni knows the importance of good goaltending for his team, and Fyock’s performance was a big boost for the team, especially after some rough showings to start the year.

“He was terrific today, not just statistically,” said Tambroni. “In the last couple of weeks when you’re giving up 13, 16, 15 goals as a team, it’s not just on him.

“I know Al puts a lot of pressure and responsibility on himself as a leader of this team. He worked really hard and continued to battle some of the demons of the last three games.”

On offense, the Nittany Lions kept the ball rolling with its usual suspects.

Fifth-year-senior midfielder Jack Kelly and senior attackman Jack Traynor each continued their individual scoring streaks, with Kelly scoring twice and Traynor adding a goal of his own.

Traynor and Kelly rank first and second on the team in goals scored, with 14 and 10 goals, respectively. The former also ranks fourth overall in the conference.

Redshirt-freshman attackman Jeb Brenfleck has come on in a big way of late, scoring in four straight games with hat tricks in the last two games.

Brenfleck is now looking ahead to the next game for the Nittany Lions, one that will have added pressure and expectations to it, being that it’s against an in-state rival.

“It’s my first time going [to Charlotte], so it’s gonna be exciting,” said Brenfleck. “Expectations are to keep believing in ourselves because not a lot of people outside our locker room believe in us.

“We have faith in our guys and our coaching staff and our gameplan, so we just gotta stick to that and keep working hard”.

One thing that has been evident with the blue and white this year is that it hasn’t let linger.

There’s talent on both sides of the ball for the Nittany Lions, and if they’re able to put it all together like they did on Saturday against a top-five team, potential is through the roof.

With just two games remaining on the schedule before conference play begins, Tambroni knows the blue and white have to stick together in order to garner more wins and gain ground in the Big Ten standings.

“It’s just a resilient group,” said Tamrboni. “I think this game speaks about this group’s resiliency and trust in one another.”

