After a one-week hiatus, Penn State is back in the USILA’s Coaches Poll.

The blue and white reentered the rankings at No. 19 after its most recent win against Johns Hopkins Sunday.

Following their loss to Michigan last weekend — the first to the Wolverines since 2018 — the Nittany Lions fell out of the top 20 for the first time since that year.

But with the multi-goal win over the Blue Jays to start the second half of the regular-season schedule, the blue and white will now get another shot to climb the polls.

Penn State will look to continue making its way up the polls at Maryland Saturday.

