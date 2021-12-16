Penn State men's lacrosse releases schedule for 2022 season

Penn State men’s lacrosse released its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Thursday via Instagram.
The season kicks off with a home tilt against Lafayette College on Feb. 5 at Panzer Stadium.
The Nittany Lions also have a rematch of the 2019 Final Four, playing against Yale on Feb. 26.
2022 Schedule ⬇️⬇️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/sfoIoEGnI1— Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) December 16, 2021
Big Ten conference play for the blue and white starts on March 27 with a home clash with Maryland.
After a disappointing 4-7 2021 campaign, Penn State will look to have a bounce back season in the new year.
