Penn State men's lacrosse releases schedule for 2022 season

Penn State Mens Lacrosse vs. Johns Hopkins, players

Penn State Mens Lacrosse in a pre game huddle before their game against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, May 1st 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 15-7.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State men’s lacrosse released its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Thursday via Instagram.

The season kicks off with a home tilt against Lafayette College on Feb. 5 at Panzer Stadium.

The Nittany Lions also have a rematch of the 2019 Final Four, playing against Yale on Feb. 26.

Big Ten conference play for the blue and white starts on March 27 with a home clash with Maryland.

After a disappointing 4-7 2021 campaign, Penn State will look to have a bounce back season in the new year.

