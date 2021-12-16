Penn State men's lacrosse releases schedule for 2022 season

Penn State men’s lacrosse released its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Thursday via Instagram.

The season kicks off with a home tilt against Lafayette College on Feb. 5 at Panzer Stadium.

The Nittany Lions also have a rematch of the 2019 Final Four, playing against Yale on Feb. 26.

Big Ten conference play for the blue and white starts on March 27 with a home clash with Maryland.

After a disappointing 4-7 2021 campaign, Penn State will look to have a bounce back season in the new year.

