Penn State picked up a commitment from an in-state defender on Wednesday.

Patrick Keenan is in the class of 2023 at Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Patrick Keenan '23, D, Malvern Prep (Pa.) / @FreedomLax has committed to @PennStateMLAX. Another talented defender out of the Friars' program, Keenan's a physical and savvy lefty with strong bloodlines, as his father is a former Nittany Lion and MLL pro: https://t.co/gbJ1afVUHE pic.twitter.com/0fhi4hnGT7 — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) September 23, 2021

Keenan’s father, Kevin Keenan, played goalie at Penn State for four years and in Major League Lacrosse from 2006-2010.

The standout high school junior also plays for the Philadelphia Freedom Lacrosse Club.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Former Penn State men's lacrosse players named PLL champions on Sunday Two former Penn State players cemented their spots in Premier Lacrosse League history on Sunday.