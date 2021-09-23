Lacrosse PSU vs. Michigan, (Group)

The Penn State men's lacrosse team players celebrates after attacker Mac O'Keefe (3) scores a goal against Michigan on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 14-13.

 Jason Chen

Penn State picked up a commitment from an in-state defender on Wednesday.

Patrick Keenan is in the class of 2023 at Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Keenan’s father, Kevin Keenan, played goalie at Penn State for four years and in Major League Lacrosse from 2006-2010.

The standout high school junior also plays for the Philadelphia Freedom Lacrosse Club.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags