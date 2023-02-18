Penn State was able to overcome adversity early in today’s game against Stony Brook.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Seawolves by a score of 17-12 in a high scoring outing from both sides. Stony Brook never recovered from a strong Penn State offense after a key timeout early in the first quarter.

“It just felt like they just needed a breath,” Penn State coach Jeff Tambroni said. “Sometimes it’s just stepping away from the game, allowing yourself to take a deep breath and going back in there and resetting it mentally and physically.”

“We went down 3-0 without our offense even touching the ball,” graduate student attacker TJ Malone said.

Amidst going down 3-0, Penn State was called twice for faceoff violations.

After a very brief feeling out, Stony Brook came out swinging early, scoring three goals in the first three minutes of the game. A timeout from Tambroni halted the Seawolves’ offensive, and gave his team a chance to counter on the offensive.

“The way the momentum shifted today, I think it was just a matter of just pulling them away from [the game] more mentally than physically and then allowing them physically to check back into the game and I think that’s exactly what happened,” Tambroni said.

And shift it did. The Nittany Lions seemed to be on their heels early. The timeout proved pivotal as the blue and white would score each of the game’s next four goals. A scoring-heavy first quarter came to a close at 6-4 in favor of Penn State.

They did not look back from there.

The blue and white would not trail again for the rest of the game as Malone netted a hat trick and Chris Jordan scored twice for the Nittany Lions through one half of play.

Although Malone has had a strong start to this season, it cannot be forgotten that he missed the entirety of last season due to injury.

“I definitely have a lot to work on,” Malone said. “Just trying to get better every week. That’s about it.”

Seawolves’ attacker/midfielder Noah Armitage matched the boys of blue and white with a hat trick of his own in the first half.

Jack Fracyon stood tall for the blue and white in goal as he fended off the Seawolves’ arsenal of attacks late in the second quarter.

The two teams traded heavy blows, but it was Penn State that was able to pull ahead slightly with a score of 11-7 going into the break.

Penn State rode its momentum into the third quarter, scoring a couple of early goals to begin the second half. The Nittany Lions had the majority of third quarter possessions.

The Nittany Lions were able to play their style of game in the second half. It proved greatly beneficial after Penn State netted four goals throughout the course of the quarter, holding a 15-9 lead over the Seawolves after three.

The fourth quarter had seen its fair share of violations in the game giving both teams a couple of opportunities with a man-up. Neither team could make too much of those opportunities.

Penn State was 0-for-7 on the man-up and Stony Brook was 1-for-7 throughout the course of the game.

The blue and white was guided by Malone’s leadership, as he scored four goals and two assists on eight shots Saturday afternoon in the win over Stony Brook.

