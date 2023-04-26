Penn State men’s lacrosse players began to receive awards after ending the season 9-3 with the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament.

Among those players are TJ Malone and Jack Fracyon who have been named to the 2023 All-Big Ten First Team.

2023 All-Big Ten Teams! A thread. ✨🔹First Team All-Big Ten- TJ Malone and Jack Fracyon🔗: https://t.co/enTWMNUQWb#WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RnwsJ8KAt4 — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) April 26, 2023

TJ Malone ended the regular season with 26 goals on 80 shots and 28 assists throughout the 12-game season. The graduate student missed the 2022 season with an injury and bounced back in 2023, taking his game to the next level.

Jack Fracyon started in all 12 games this season, playing over 700 minutes where he faced 468 shots and allowed 119 goals while saving 166 of them. The sophomore was on the field twice as much as he was during his freshman campaign but excelled with the extra load.

Jack Traynor, Grant Haus and Jack Posey were all named to the second team as well.

