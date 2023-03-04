Kevin Winkoff’s five-goal performance helped No. 17 Penn State top No. 10 Penn {score} at Panzer Stadium for Coach Jeff Tambroni’s 100th win as coach of the Nittany Lions. Tambroni is in his 13th season for the blue and white.

Tambroni is the second Penn State coach to reach the 100 win mark, joining only Glenn Thiel to reach that feat.

With the win today, the Nittany Lions move to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 at home.

Each team held leads throughout the game, but the Nittany Lions put together a strong fourth quarter to propel the blue and white over the Quakers, giving Penn State their third straight victory.

Today’s win also extends Penn State’s home win streak over Penn to five straight, spanning over 49 years.

Penn State dominated Penn in possession and shots in the first quarter despite the score sitting at 3-2 when the clock hit zero.

Graduate student Kevin Kinkoff opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions with his fourth goal of the season. Winkoff scored his second goal seven and a half minutes later. Fellow graduate student TJ Malone would add the third goal for the blue and white.

Winkoff was not done there, as he tallied his hat-trick goal with 1:53 left in the second quarter.

The Quakers tied the game up at three less than a minute into the second quarter. Penn scored its fourth straight goal to take the lead on a Penn State blunder shortly thereafter.

Penn State repeatedly turned the ball over throughout the game, but Penn had trouble capitalizing on the Nittany Lions’ mistakes.

Jack Posey notched his first goal of the season for the blue and white to even the game at 4-4, but Cam Rubin would make sure that tie wouldn’t stick for long.

The Quakers took control of play in the second quarter, holding possession for a good portion of the quarter.

Penn State wouldn’t back down, however, as it kept putting pressure on Penn and countering its offensive attacks with some of its own.

Winkoff’s hat-trick goal would put the score at 6-5 in favor of Penn at halftime.

The two teams traded goals throughout the third quarter, and Winkoff scored his fourth goal for the Nittany Lions through the back-and-forth third.

Mac Costin scored a third-quarter hat trick, completing the feat with just 21 seconds to go in the third quarter to bring the score to 9-9 as the quarter came to a close.

Matt Traynor got on the board to start the scoring in the fourth quarter. Traynor’s goal was followed by Winkoff’s fifth on the afternoon to put the blue and white up by two.

Jack Traynor added to the Penn State lead with a pair of goals back to back for the graduate student.

The blue and white would add some extra insurance in the dying minutes of the contest. Panzer Stadium was electric as the Nittany Lions closed out the contest.

