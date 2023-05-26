Penn State men's lacrosse prepares to take on No. 1 Duke, aims to advance to national title game

After a tight victory last weekend, Penn State enters the NCAA Tournament Final Four with quite possibly its toughest challenge of the season.

The Nittany Lions take on No. 1 Duke on Saturday after taking care of business last weekend against Army.

The Nittany Lions got off to a hot start, something they have failed to do recently, and were able to contain the Black Knights, defeating them 10-9.

Duke went 15-2 this season and 5-1 in conference play.

Brennan O’Neill led the Blue Devils with 91 points this season. The junior out of Bay Shore, New York, amassed 51 goals and 40 assists in 2023.

The Nittany Lion defense will have to contain O’Neill if it wants to suppress the Duke offense.

With a .522 save percentage this season, William Helm has been the go-to goaltender for the Blue Devils.

The depth on Duke’s roster is incredibly deep, and coach Jeff Tambroni made a point of that.

“You're going against a team like Duke where Duke has talent up and down the board and including five stars across their sidelines,” Tambroni said.

The Nittany Lions are going to have to game plan to outsmart Duke due to the amount of talent and depth that it possesses.

Penn State’s going to be reliant on its own star power to keep the Blue Devils in check. The likes of TJ Malone, Jack Fracyon, Kevin Winkoff, Matt Traynor and Jack Traynor will have to rise to the occasion for the Nittany Lions.

Offensively, the Nittany Lions have risen to the occasion and gone above expectations for this season. After a disappointing 3-11 2022 campaign, Penn State completed a spectacular turnaround season, making it all the way to the semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke’s leader, coach Kevin Brown, had a lot of respect for the discipline of the Penn State sidelines.

“I think they've only had five fouls in the last three games, which have been — you know — three, obviously gigantic games, so they don't fall,” Brown said.

If the Nittany Lions can stay disciplined throughout the game, they will not be giving Duke any unnecessary opportunities in this crucial matchup.

It’s dire for Penn State to carry the momentum of last week’s victory into this matchup, for the Nittany Lions have a tall hill to climb if they want to defeat the powerhouse Blue Devils.

Penn State will look to advance to the national title game with a victory over Duke this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.

