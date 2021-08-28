Penn State Men's Lacrosse vs Rutgers, Kelly

Midfielder Jack Kelly (25) prepares to pass the ball during the Penn State men's lacrosse game against Rutgers on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost to the Scarlet Knights 22-10.

 Samantha Hendrzak

In the 2021 National Lacrosse League draft, the New York Riptide selected Penn State fifth-year senior forward Jack Kelly.

The Scarborough, Ontario native was the No. 21 overall pick in the draft. Kelly is currently listed as a fifth-year senior after utilizing an extra year of availability to play in the 2022 season.

Kelly has 64 goals for the Nittany Lions along with 15 assists in his career.

