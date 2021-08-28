In the 2021 National Lacrosse League draft, the New York Riptide selected Penn State fifth-year senior forward Jack Kelly.
The Scarborough, Ontario native was the No. 21 overall pick in the draft. Kelly is currently listed as a fifth-year senior after utilizing an extra year of availability to play in the 2022 season.
With the 21st overall pick, we are proud to select Jack Kelly!#WarningIssued pic.twitter.com/LcyJjX6NsF— New York Riptide (@newyorkriptide) August 29, 2021
Kelly has 64 goals for the Nittany Lions along with 15 assists in his career.
MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE
Just like that, the Premier Lacrosse League regular season has come to a close.