In the 2021 National Lacrosse League draft, the New York Riptide selected Penn State fifth-year senior forward Jack Kelly.

The Scarborough, Ontario native was the No. 21 overall pick in the draft. Kelly is currently listed as a fifth-year senior after utilizing an extra year of availability to play in the 2022 season.

With the 21st overall pick, we are proud to select Jack Kelly!#WarningIssued pic.twitter.com/LcyJjX6NsF — New York Riptide (@newyorkriptide) August 29, 2021

Kelly has 64 goals for the Nittany Lions along with 15 assists in his career.

