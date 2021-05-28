A Penn State defenseman is joining some of the top seniors in college lacrosse for an exhibition match.

Nick Cardile secured himself a spot on the Divison I/II roster for the USILA Senior All-Star game Friday.

Cardile is the only player to represent the Nittany Lions at the game and is listed on the South Team.

The West Grove, Pennsylvania, native will be taking his five year of experience at the collegiate level to the exhibition, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on live stream.

