Penn State Men's Lacrosse Vs St Joseph's, Cardile (16) Defending
Defenseman Nick Cardile (16) attempts to keep Saint Joseph's midfielder Austin Strazzulla (13) away from goal. The Nittany Lions triumphed over the Hawks 19-4 on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Panzer Stadium.

A Penn State defenseman is joining some of the top seniors in college lacrosse for an exhibition match.

Nick Cardile secured himself a spot on the Divison I/II roster for the USILA Senior All-Star game Friday.

Cardile is the only player to represent the Nittany Lions at the game and is listed on the South Team.

The West Grove, Pennsylvania, native will be taking his five year of experience at the collegiate level to the exhibition, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on live stream.

