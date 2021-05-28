A Penn State defenseman is joining some of the top seniors in college lacrosse for an exhibition match.
Nick Cardile secured himself a spot on the Divison I/II roster for the USILA Senior All-Star game Friday.
USILA Announces Rosters for 2021 USILA Senior All-Star Games sponsored by Dynamic! Watch both games live tonight!— USILA (@USILA_Lax) May 28, 2021
Rosters and live stream information in link below:https://t.co/M8T7n926wO
Cardile is the only player to represent the Nittany Lions at the game and is listed on the South Team.
The West Grove, Pennsylvania, native will be taking his five year of experience at the collegiate level to the exhibition, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on live stream.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
Through the latter half of the 2010s to the early portion of the 2020s, the word “drip” has …