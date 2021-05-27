After being named to the All-Big Ten first team for the 2021 season, Penn State fifth year attackman Mac O’Keefe will have one more piece of hardware to put in his college trophy collection.

O'Keefe was named to the USILA All-American third-team Thursday.

For O’Keefe, this is his third honor as an All-American in his college career, finding himself on the USILA’s second team in 2019 and Inside Lacrosse’s second team in 2020.

O’Keefe finished his career in the blue and white as the all-time leading goal scorer in college lacrosse history with 221 goals.

After an eventful college career, O’Keefe will begin his professional lacrosse career in the Premier Lacrosse League. He was drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft by Chaos LC.

