After a disappointing 2022 season, Penn State just got a big boost from the transfer portal.

Rising sophomore midfielder Chase Mullins committed to play for the Nittany Lions, as first reported by Ty Xanders of Inside Lacrosse and seemingly confirmed by Mullins on Instagram.

Chase Mullins just let me know that’s headed to @PennStateMLAX. The top ‘21 face-off recruit will get a change of scenery, and the Nittany Lions are in need of a boost at the X after winning just 43 percent in 2022. https://t.co/NRpOmPixjb — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) June 13, 2022

Mullins transferred from North Carolina where he originally committed as the top-ranked face-off recruit in the country.

The Richmond, Virginia, native made three appearances with the Tar Heels in his debut collegiate season.

