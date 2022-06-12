Penn State men's lacrosse v. Vermont, Glatz

After a disappointing 2022 season, Penn State just got a big boost from the transfer portal.

Rising sophomore midfielder Chase Mullins committed to play for the Nittany Lions, as first reported by Ty Xanders of Inside Lacrosse and seemingly confirmed by Mullins on Instagram.

Mullins transferred from North Carolina where he originally committed as the top-ranked face-off recruit in the country.

The Richmond, Virginia, native made three appearances with the Tar Heels in his debut collegiate season.

