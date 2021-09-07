Penn State Mens Lacrosse vs. Johns Hopkins, players

Penn State Mens Lacrosse team warming up before their game against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, May 1st 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 15-7.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State added a high attackman prospect to its 2023 recruiting class.

Junior attackman Kyle Lehman committed to play for coach Jeff Tambroni and the Nittany Lions for the 2023 season.

Lehman is a 5-star recruit from Wissahickon High School, Pennsylvania, and is one of the top recruits in his class.

He gained attention at the Maverik Showtime and was named MVP of the All-Star Game.

