Penn State added a high attackman prospect to its 2023 recruiting class.
Junior attackman Kyle Lehman committed to play for coach Jeff Tambroni and the Nittany Lions for the 2023 season.
.@ILPreps No. 8 junior Kyle Lehman '23, A, Wissahickon (Pa.) / @FreedomLaxx has committed to @PennStateMLAX. An explosive and dynamic lefty dodger, Lehman led UA in points and was named MVP of the @ShowtimeLax All-Star Game, posting 65g/28a as a soph: https://t.co/cBhibSpHrU pic.twitter.com/xqKqw9c0mO— Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) September 7, 2021
Lehman is a 5-star recruit from Wissahickon High School, Pennsylvania, and is one of the top recruits in his class.
He gained attention at the Maverik Showtime and was named MVP of the All-Star Game.
MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE
In the 2021 National Lacrosse League draft, the New York Riptide selected Penn State fifth y…