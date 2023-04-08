No. 8 Penn State and No. 6 Johns Hopkins met under the lights at Panzer Stadium on Saturday night in a pivotal Big Ten matchup.

The Nittany Lions and Blue Jays traded the lead all night and into double overtime, where Kevin Winkoff scored the game-winning goal to give Johns Hopkins a 12-11 victory.

Penn State looked to start the night by carrying the momentum from last week’s matchup against Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions took an early penalty that put Johns Hopkins on the man-up three minutes into the game. The Blue Jays converted, as Russell Melendez opened up the scoring.

Right off the second draw, the Blue Jays stormed down the field and Melendez scored his second goal of the game. All momentum in the first eight minutes was in favor of the Blue Jays.

Penn State took another penalty, but there was no goal from Johns Hopkins due to a big save by goalie Jack Fracyon.

Less than four minutes into the first quarter, Melendez would get himself a hat trick to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead, as Penn State only had one shot in the first quarter.

With only four seconds in the first quarter Melendez scored his fourth goal of the game to give Johns Hopkins a 4-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

One minute into the second quarter, senior midfielder Grant Haus came limping off the field for Penn State, as Johns Hopkins went on its third man-up of the game.

The Nittany Lions were able to kill it off but were still held to one shot on goal through the first four minutes of the second quarter. Johns Hopkins continued to dominate possession.

Penn State took its second shot of the game with 9:07 left in the second quarter, but Tim Marcille stood tall and made a great save.

With 7:48 left in the second quarter, sophomore midfielder Matt Traynor would put the Nittany Lions on the board with his 25th goal of the season. Less than a minute later, Traynor scored back-to-back goals to cut the lead to three.

Penn State continued to go on a tear and scored three straight goals, as Kyle Aldridge would add a goal on the board for the Nittany Lions. Penn State started to take some of the momentum back from the Blue Jays.

Penn State scores its fourth unanswered goal with 5:41 left in the second quarter. Chase Mullins continued to gain possession from face-offs.

Melendez with 3:11 had five goals on five shots to give the Blue Jays a 6-4 lead.

In 15 seconds, TJ Malone would score back-to-back goals for Penn State to tie the game at six.

Jack Traynor scored a man-up goal with 32.8 seconds left in the first half to give Penn State its first lead of the game. At the end of the first half, Penn State led 7-6.

Both teams opened up the second half with big saves from their goalkeepers, but with 10:31 left in the third, Garrett Degnon tied the game for Johns Hopkins.

TJ Malone got a hat trick with 5:34 left in the third quarter to put Penn State back on top by one.

Penn State went on the man-up but was unable to score because of Marcille’s two big saves. Johns Hopkins went to try and get the ball upfield, but it was broken up by the hustle of Matt Traynor.

With 2:56 left in the third, Jake Morin gave Penn State a two-goal lead with a score of 9-7.

Late in the third quarter, Matt Traynor was slow to get off the field after being hit by a Blue Jay defenseman but would later return.

To end the third quarter, Fracyon made two big saves to maintain the lead.

Malone scored his fourth goal of the game with 12:58 left in the game to boost Penn State’s lead to 10-7.

Johns Hopkins answered back with 9:58 left in the game to cut the lead to two. After that goal, Johns Hopkins' face-off man walked in and took a great shot, but it was stopped by Fracyon.

Degnon scored the Blue Jays’ second straight goal and cut the lead to one.

The Blues Jays gained momentum as Brooks English scored the third straight goal for Johns Hopkins and tied the game at 10.

Melendez got his sixth goal of the day to give Johns Hopkins the lead with 2:36 left in the game.

20 seconds later, Winkoff tied the game for Penn State. Despite taking a one-minute penalty with 1:10 left in the game, the Nittany Lions hung on to force overtime.

Johns Hopkins won the faceoff and called a timeout. Both sides had big chances, but clutch saves from the goaltenders kept things scoreless and forced a second overtime period.

Fracyon had two big saves again in the beginning of the second overtime to keep the Blue Jays off the board. After a turnover deep in its own territory by Johns Hopkins, Winkoff took the shot and won the game for the Nittany Lions.

