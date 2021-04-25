Penn State secured the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament after its win over Ohio State on April 24.

As a result, the Nittany Lions will start off the Big Ten Tournament hosting Johns Hopkins May 1 at 6 p.m.

The blue and white split its two meetings with Johns Hopkins during the 2021 campaign, with the most recent contest resulting in a Penn State win 11-8.

On the Nittany Lions' side of the bracket, a win over Johns Hopkins would present them another battle against Rutgers in the semifinals.

The Scarlet Knights beat coach Jeff Tambroni's crew in both regular-season meetings.

