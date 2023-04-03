Penn State men’s lacrosse vs. Ohio State, team celebrate

The Penn State men’s lacrosse team celebrates a goal during their game against Ohio State on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Panzer Stadium in State College, Pa. Penn State won the game 17-9.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State jumped up to No. 8 in the USILA rankings this week after beating Ohio State at home on Sunday 17-9.

The Nittany Lions opened Big Ten play against the Buckeyes at home and they got right to work.

Following back-to-back losses against Marquette and Maryland, the blue and white got back on track and back into the win column in its first home game since March 11.

Penn State now looks ahead to this weekend when it will host Johns Hopkins on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Panzer Stadium.

