Penn State jumped up to No. 8 in the USILA rankings this week after beating Ohio State at home on Sunday 17-9.

The Nittany Lions opened Big Ten play against the Buckeyes at home and they got right to work.

Moved up to number 8️⃣ in the rankings this week! #WeAre 🔵 ⚪ pic.twitter.com/eJ0Vq7OwKW — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) April 3, 2023

Following back-to-back losses against Marquette and Maryland, the blue and white got back on track and back into the win column in its first home game since March 11.

Penn State now looks ahead to this weekend when it will host Johns Hopkins on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Panzer Stadium.

