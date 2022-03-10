Penn State will be heading back indoors in its next matchup.

The Nittany Lions' home contest on Saturday against No. 4 Cornell will be played in Holuba Hall due to expected inclement weather in the area, the team announced Thursday.

Due to expected inclement weather, Saturday's game against Cornell will be played in Holuba Hall.Unfortunately, that means the event will be closed to the public and no live stream will be available.Follow along here and on live stats ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/DgetJFWXCs pic.twitter.com/R3U1r2xRCN — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) March 10, 2022

With the game being moved inside, it is closed to the public.

This marks the second time this campaign, the blue and white have played at Holuba Hall, with the first being its home opener against Lafayette on Feb. 5.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE