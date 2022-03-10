PSU Men's Lax vs. Laf, Peden

Penn State attacker Will Peden (29) looks to pass the ball to a teammate while being chased by Lafayette defenseman Nicco Jacimovic (54) during the Penn State men's lacrosse game against Lafayette on Saturday, Feb 5, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Leopards 20-15.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State will be heading back indoors in its next matchup.

The Nittany Lions' home contest on Saturday against No. 4 Cornell will be played in Holuba Hall due to expected inclement weather in the area, the team announced Thursday.

With the game being moved inside, it is closed to the public.

This marks the second time this campaign, the blue and white have played at Holuba Hall, with the first being its home opener against Lafayette on Feb. 5.

