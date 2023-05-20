Penn State men's lacrosse looks to start strong, battle Army in NCAA quarterfinal

Fifth-seeded Penn State is set to take on Army at noon at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday.

The quarterfinal matchup was set last weekend when Penn State topped Princeton in a 13-12 nail-biter that relied on a multi-goal comeback from the Nittany Lions. Army upset fourth-seeded Maryland in another close game, beating the Terrapins 16-15.

These two teams have not met this year aside from a scrimmage, so there’s a lot to look forward to as Army looks to continue its Cinderella story and the blue and white look to have a bounce back year after finishing 3-11 in 2022.

Beginning with the favorite, Penn State is heavily represented offensively, with the trio of TJ Malone and the Traynor brothers, Matt and Jack.

Malone has 29 goals and 32 assists on the season, a major comeback year after missing the entirety of the 2022 showing sidelined with an injury. Jack carries a hefty 31 goals and 16 assists in this season. These two will look to continue to be heavy contributors on the offensive side of the field on Sunday.

On defense, Kevin Winkoff scored 22 goals and had 13 assists on the campaign after facing an injury scare in the season opener versus Lafayette that kept him out of the next game against Villanova.

Between the pipes for the Nittany Lions is Jack Fracyon, the sophomore goaltender who has stepped up time and time again, keeping Penn State in games when it needed it the most.

Fracyon holds a .573 save percentage, playing in all 14 of the contests for the blue and white this season.

On the other hand, Army is 13-3 this season. The Black Knights have been led by top-scorer Reese Burek, midfielder Evan Plunkett and goaltender Knox Dent.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Penn State coach Jeff Tambroni said Army is a great team and it was evident as it beat Maryland.

The Black Knights are no joke.

They in fact did go into Maryland and beat the Terrapins in the most crucial time of the season. On the other side, the Nittany Lions failed to beat Maryland this season when they met earlier in the season.

“[It was a] test we could not accomplish this season,” Tambroni said.

Tambroni also commended Army’s hard work that helped take the squad to this point.

Penn State needs to make some changes if they want to keep up with the Black Knights.

For starters, the Nittany Lions have been known to start off on the slow side in the back-half of the season, often falling down by multiple goals against their opponents. They have needed to come from behind victory to keep tallying wins, and they can’t continue this trend in Annapolis.

The competition is simply too strong to be able to keep pulling off these comebacks, and the Nittany Lions are more than capable of doing so, as they have taken control of many games early on this season.

Fracyon needs to keep up his stellar play as well. The Nittany Lion netminder has been terrific as of late making big saves on numerous occasions for the blue and white. The team rallies around their goaltender, and if he plays as strong as he has, the rest of the team will follow.

For Army, its offense needs to keep its foot on the gas all game. Penn State is known for its comebacks and late-game heroics, so in order to minimize this, the Black Knights need to avoid alleviating any pressure they create.

Army’s goaltending has been strong this season as well, and if it wants to top the blue and white, this trend will need to continue.

Sunday’s contest has the potential to be a goaltending duel between Fracyon and Dent, and the game may very well come down to who makes the least mistakes.

The quarterfinal matchup will be at noon on Sunday, and it will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

