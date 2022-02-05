After nine months of offseason preparation, Penn State took the field against Lafayette in its season debut at Holuba Hall.

The Nittany Lions came out victorious, topping the Leopards 20-15.

Both teams came out the gates firing as the game began with a surge of goals from both teams.

Within the first two minutes of the game Penn State garnered goals from Jack Traynor and Kyle Aldridge.

However, Lafayette didn’t surrender easily as the game quickly turned into a back-and-forth affair.

Penn State’s Jack Kelly scored twice in the first quarter as the game was tied in tie at six apiece after the first 15 minutes.

Despite Nils Barry’s hat trick, the Nittany Lions were never able to establish a second quarter lead.

Much like the first quarter, the second was neck and neck until the final seconds when the Leopards took a 12-11 lead heading into the locker room.

The blue and white distributed the ball very efficiently throughout the first 30 minutes as it finished the first half with seven assists.

Ryan Duncan led the way for the leopards in the first half with a hat trick along with Penn State’s Barry and Kelly.

Dan Reamue found the back of the net for the Nittany Lions at the top of the third quarter, but the game became stagnant for the next seven minutes.

The Nittany Lions were finally able to recover the lead behind Traynor’s second goal with just over four minutes left in the quarter.

Mac Costin followed to give Penn State a two-point cushion with just seconds remaining on the clock.

In the final quarter of play, both teams locked down defensively, but Penn State pulled away late to seal the win.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s opening-day win.

Distributed scoring on stat sheet

Penn State finished the game with 11 assists as eight Nittany Lions found the back of the net.

Six Nittany Lions finished with at least two goals and three finished with at least a hat trick.

The 20-goal performance was credit to the synergy and chemistry that Penn State displayed in only its first game.

Defense key in second half

Neither team led by more than two goals over the majority of the game, making it difficult for either side to establish a lead.

After a first half that saw 23 goals among both teams, the game became more stagnant as both defenses locked in.

Penn State gave up only two goals in the fourth quarter, halting the leopard attack when it needed to.

“Jacks” pull out the win

Despite the absence of veteran leader T.J. Malone, Jack Kelly and Jack Traynor scored in timely fashion to help secure the Nittany Lion win.

Both players finished with four goals and each scored in the final minutes to secure the victory.

Depending on the status of Malone, Kelly and Traynor will have to play pivotal roles in the offensive attack.

