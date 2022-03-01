One Penn Stater picked up national recognition for his performance this past weekend.

Redshirt-junior goalie Aleric Fyock was named the USA Lacrosse Magazine Division I Men's Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Aleric Fyock had quite the day against Yale:— 21 saves— One second-half goal allowed— Upset winThe @PennStateMLAX goalie is the USA Lacrosse Magazine Division I Men's Player of the Week.https://t.co/GM8I9pGkOb — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) March 1, 2022

Fyock stopped a career-high 21 shots in the Nittany Lions' 10-6 victory over Yale on Saturday afternoon.

When the pressure was on, Fyock stepped up for his team, allowing just one goal in the second half.

The Bowie, Maryland, native also posted a season-best .778 save percentage, quieting the potent Bulldog offensive attack.

After being pulled in the first game of the season, Fyock has bounced back nicely and now sits with a 1-3 record while posting a .528 save percentage and a 13.53 goals-against average.

