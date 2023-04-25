The Big Ten has announced that sophomore goalie Jack Fracyon is the conference’s specialist of the week after helping secure a win against Rutgers this past Friday.

The Nittany Lions’ offense was able to rack up 14 goals to Rutgers’ five behind a stalwart effort by Fraycon in the net.

The 6-foot-1 guard recorded 17 saves during the competition, granting the Nittany Lions a win that would make them Big Ten regular season champions for the second time in program history.

Fracyon will be back in action on May 3 when Penn State faces the winner of Michigan versus Ohio State in Baltimore for the Big Ten semifinals at 1 p.m.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE