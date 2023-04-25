The Big Ten has announced that sophomore goalie Jack Fracyon is the conference’s specialist of the week after helping secure a win against Rutgers this past Friday.
The Nittany Lions’ offense was able to rack up 14 goals to Rutgers’ five behind a stalwart effort by Fraycon in the net.
🏅 #B1GMLAX WEEKLY AWARDS🏅https://t.co/NX9ETYpFkr 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧: Michael Boehm, @UMichLacrosse𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧: Alex Mazzone, @jhumenslacrosse𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙩: Jack Fracyon, @PennStateMLAX𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙢𝙖𝙣: Matt Collison, @jhumenslacrosse pic.twitter.com/pSsQD4dIt7— Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) April 25, 2023
The 6-foot-1 guard recorded 17 saves during the competition, granting the Nittany Lions a win that would make them Big Ten regular season champions for the second time in program history.
Fracyon will be back in action on May 3 when Penn State faces the winner of Michigan versus Ohio State in Baltimore for the Big Ten semifinals at 1 p.m.
After finishing the regular season with a win, Penn State stayed put in the USILA rankings.