For the first time in nearly a month, a Penn State goalie has been named Big Ten Specialist of the Week.

However, this time the award is going to Aleric Fyock instead of five-year starter Colby Kneese.

Fyock made his first career start against Ohio State this past weekend and delivered a career-defining performance.

With 15 saves on 24 shots on goal, Fyock was able to hold the Buckeyes to only nine goals while making a game-winning kick save with just ten second left to play in regulation.

