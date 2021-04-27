Lacrosse PSU vs. Michigan, (Group)
Buy Now

The Penn State men's lacrosse team celebrates after a win against Michigan on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 14-13.

 Jason Chen

For the first time in nearly a month, a Penn State goalie has been named Big Ten Specialist of the Week.

However, this time the award is going to Aleric Fyock instead of five-year starter Colby Kneese.

Fyock made his first career start against Ohio State this past weekend and delivered a career-defining performance.

With 15 saves on 24 shots on goal, Fyock was able to hold the Buckeyes to only nine goals while making a game-winning kick save with just ten second left to play in regulation.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.