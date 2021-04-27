For the first time in nearly a month, a Penn State goalie has been named Big Ten Specialist of the Week.
However, this time the award is going to Aleric Fyock instead of five-year starter Colby Kneese.
Your #B1GMLax Co-Specialist #PlayeroftheWeek is Aleric Fyock of @PennStateMLAX 👏— Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) April 27, 2021
🥍 Made 1st career start & led Penn State to a 10-9 win over Ohio State
🥍 Registered 15 saves including a game-winning save with 10 seconds left in regulation#B1G 📰 https://t.co/3z1DlPAr5Y pic.twitter.com/a8yiDe7PIS
Fyock made his first career start against Ohio State this past weekend and delivered a career-defining performance.
With 15 saves on 24 shots on goal, Fyock was able to hold the Buckeyes to only nine goals while making a game-winning kick save with just ten second left to play in regulation.
