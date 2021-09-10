Penn State is staying busy on the recruiting trail, and picked up a new recruit for its 2023 class.

Kian McCarthy, a midfielder from Rye High School in Rye, New York, announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday evening, adding another future weapon to Coach Jeff Tambroni’s arsenal.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 4-7 regular season record and will look to improve upon that in the spring.

