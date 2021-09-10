Penn State Mens Lacrosse vs. Johns Hopkins, players

Penn State Mens Lacrosse in a pre game huddle before their game against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, May 1st 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 15-7.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State is staying busy on the recruiting trail, and picked up a new recruit for its 2023 class.

Kian McCarthy, a midfielder from Rye High School in Rye, New York, announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday evening, adding another future weapon to Coach Jeff Tambroni’s arsenal.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 4-7 regular season record and will look to improve upon that in the spring.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags