Penn State added more versatility to its roster for the upcoming seasons.
Midfielder Sammy McAvoy announced via Twitter that he would be continuing his lacrosse career under coach Jeff Tambroni and the Nittany Lions.
I am excited to announce my commitment to Penn State University. I am so grateful to my family, VLC and Coach Zanelotti, my teammates and other coaches who have helped me along the way. #WEARE 🔵⚪️ @PennStateMLAX pic.twitter.com/UmmYEEqzd1— Sam McAvoy (@SamMcAvoy14) September 30, 2021
The 5-foot-11 left-handed midfielder spent his high school career playing for Lake Braddock Secondary School.
This is the blue and white's second commitment in two days.
Thursday, faceoff specialist Colby Baldwin announced his commitment to Penn State via Instagram.
