Penn State added more versatility to its roster for the upcoming seasons.

Midfielder Sammy McAvoy announced via Twitter that he would be continuing his lacrosse career under coach Jeff Tambroni and the Nittany Lions.

The 5-foot-11 left-handed midfielder spent his high school career playing for Lake Braddock Secondary School.

This is the blue and white's second commitment in two days.

Thursday, faceoff specialist Colby Baldwin announced his commitment to Penn State via Instagram.

