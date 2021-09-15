Lacrosse PSU vs. Michigan, (Group)

The Penn State men's lacrosse team celebrates after a win against Michigan on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 14-13.

 Jason Chen

Penn State added a new goalkeeper from the class of 2023 to its roster on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Ben Johnson announced on his Instagram that he would be committing to play for coach Jeff Tambroni and Penn State.

The Connecticut native is a four-star recruit according to Inside Lacrosse.

He is the first goalkeeper that the Nittany Lions have added to their roster for the class of 2023.

