With each passing week in the young 2021 season, the win column was inching further and further away for Penn State.

With back-to-back losses to start the season to Rutgers 11-9 and Maryland 13-7, Penn State’s title chances were trending downward with just two completed games in the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten schedule.

Coach Jeff Tambroni was off to his worst start coaching the blue and white since he became the head man in 2011.

The drought stopped Saturday against a ranked opponent.

Penn State beat No. 12 Ohio State 15-13 in its weekend afternoon contest, giving the blue and white its first win of the 2021 campaign.

The Nittany Lions have waited all season to finally sneak out a win in Big Ten play.

“The timing is awesome,” junior TJ Malone said. “We’ve been waiting for a win for a while now.”

Last season, the blue and white was hot out of the gates, with its first win coming in the season opener against Lafayette 16-9. The win over Lafayette was one of the eight nonconference games scheduled for that year.

In 2021, however, Penn State did not have any nonconference games to get it ready for Big Ten play.

Starting off with Big Ten play is something that the Nittany Lions are not used to, but Tambroni saw Saturday’s ranked victory as a milestone for many of his players.

“It's our first Big Ten win for our sophomores and the first win for our freshmen,” Tambroni said. “A lot of things that went on today are worth celebrating.”

To players like sophomore defenseman Sutton Boland, conference play — especially against Big Ten competition — is a different beast than a normal contest.

“It’s definitely interesting to start off with such tough games and tough competitors,” Boland said before the blue and white’s matchup with the Buckeyes.

Boland, and many of his underclassman counterparts, didn’t experience Big Ten games before this season’s opener against Rutgers.

The blue and white’s season in 2020 was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Penn State didn’t have a chance to see any Big Ten action.

Most of Penn State’s preseason drought has to do with the inability to finish off games. In all three games this season, the Nittany Lions have held the lead at some point.

Against Rutgers, the blue and white’s biggest lead was two goals at the start of the game. Penn State fought with Rutgers the whole game but was ultimately unable to cap off with a win.

When the Nittany Lions took on the Terrapins, they battled throughout the whole game. Toward the end of the game, Tambroni’s crew ran out of steam and let Maryland take over.

Penn State managed to come away with a win against the Buckeyes Saturday by kicking into gear late, something that other teams had been successful doing against the Nittany Lions.

“We really just dug in and found a way to win,” Malone said. “In the past, we either didn’t have heart on the field or we didn't have the execution we needed.

“This week, we had both.”

Late in the game Penn State was clicking on all cylinders by getting graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe involved. O’Keefe put the game to bed with a goal in the waning minutes.

Another graduate attackman in Dylan Foulds also played a major part in the Nittany Lions’ first win, having himself a hat trick in the first period and finishing the game with four goals.

With a win that came later than expected for veterans like Foulds and O’Keefe, Tambroni sees getting in the win column as a weight taken off their shoulders.

“I think for them, it is probably a big relief,” Tambroni said.

A relief that Penn State will attempt to use as it faces off with another Big Ten opponent next week in Johns Hopkins.

“We have to keep the momentum going,” Malone said. “We have to keep doing the little things at practice that we kind of got away from at the beginning of the year.”

This week's practice accumulated into the first win of the season for the Nittany Lions over a Big Ten team — a win that gives them something to be thankful for in the young season.

“I give these guys credit for what they did this week, we’ll celebrate a little bit and then start to

prepare ourselves for Johns Hopkins next week,” Tambroni said.

