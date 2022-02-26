Over the course of their five matchups dating back to 2013, Penn State has failed to top the Yale Bulldogs.

The Nittany Lions' last victory against Yale came all the way back in 1997. The pair have sparked a nonconference rivalry over recent history.

On Saturday, Penn State flipped the story around.

The blue and white downed Yale 10-6 behind standout performances on both sides of the ball from Jeb Brenfleck and Aleric Fyock.

Brenfleck finished the game with a three-goal hat trick and also an assist, leading the blue and white to the upset victory.

“Not a lot of people outside of our locker room believe in us, but we have faith in our guys, in our coaching staff and in our game plan,” said Brenfleck.

This kind of statement win came at the perfect time for the Nittany Lions, as they had lost each of their last three games.

“We really needed this one because after three straight losses, it’s tough to rebound but the belief in our locker room is what keeps us going,” said Brenfleck.

The mutual belief that the team has in one another was reiterated by coach Jeff Tambroni following the win.

“Our guys stayed the course, believed in themselves and believed in each other,” Tambroni said. “I’m just so proud of them.”

When asked what he believed the team had improved on from the last game in order to secure this victory, Tambroni expanded on the “little things”.

“Today I felt like we were doing little things really well,” Tambroni said. “We needed to try and flip the possession switch in the second half.”

After a shaky start to the season to say the least, a win against a ranked team in Yale proved the team’s ability to bounce back before hitting a grueling conference stretch.

“It’s just a resilient group,” Tambroni said. “I know it’s a long season, but I think this [win] speaks to the trust the team has in one another.”

The Nittany Lions made the Bulldogs look lost offensively in the second half.

Redshirt junior Fyock totaled 21 saves in the Nittany Lions’ victory, halting the Yale attack to just one goal in the second half and six goals total.

“He was terrific today not just statistically but in the last couple weeks we’ve given up 13,16 and 15 goals as a team, and I know how much pressure and responsibility he puts on himself to be a leader for this team,” Tambroni said.

Fyock was excited for his team after the win but also doesn’t want the Nittany Lions to get ahead of themselves.

“It’s a big win,” Fyock said. “We have some history with this team, so we’re ready to celebrate it, but we're also ready for the next game.”

That next game will be against another Ivy League foe in Penn.

Getting back to playing these out-of-conference opponents signals a return to normalcy for Penn State, especially after playing only conference games last season.

“It’s good to see different faces, different jerseys and different play styles, but we're always going to be focused on who’s up next, whether that's Ivy League or Big Ten opponents,” Fyock said.

The game is part of the Crown Classic tournament taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“It’s going to be my first time playing there, so it’s going to be exciting,” Brenfleck said.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Penn State women's lacrosse overcomes slow start to top Cornell on the road Lacrosse is a game of momentum, and Penn State found plenty of it in the middle stages of it…