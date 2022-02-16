After a tough loss on Saturday against Villanova, Penn State was unable to find itself in the win column once again.

The Nittany Lions fell to Vermont by a final of 16-10 on Wednesday afternoon at Panzer Stadium.

Penn State found itself in a 4-0 deficit early on in the first quarter and was never able to garner enough momentum to change the outcome of the game.

Senior attack David Closterman and graduate student attack Liam Limoges were vital for Vermont, as they combined for seven of the _ goals scored by the Catamounts, with Limoges scoring five and Closterman adding a hat trick himself.

Redshirt senior midfielder Dan Reaume scored two first-half goals for the blue and white before adding two more in the second half.

Redshirt freshman attack Jeb Brenfleck and sophomore attack Jake Morin also each scored their first goal of the season for the blue and white in Wednesday’s game.

Here are some takeaways from Penn State’s loss to the Catamounts.

Unable to overcome early deficit

Less than 10 minutes into the first quarter, the Nittany Lions found themselves trailing 4-0, and this isn’t a trend that cannot continue in order for the blue and white to achieve success.

Penn State got little offense going in the first frame, as Vermont played a swarming offense, where it kept the ball in its own zone for the majority of the quarter.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions certainly have some adjustments that must be made.

Redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock saved just 15 of the 30 shots that were on target, but the blame cannot be placed entirely on him.

The blue and white struggled with its defensive rotations throughout the game, which allowed the Catamounts to get open looks in front of the net where they were able to convert.

Too little too late

In what has seemingly been a trend for the Nittany Lions so far this season, the offense didn’t quite mimic the struggles of the defensive unit.

Reaume continued his hot start to the season with four goals on Wednesday, good for the second hat trick of his career.

The usual catalysts, like fifth-year senior Jack Kelly and senior attackman/midfielder Jack Traynor, also each scored against Vermont.

It will be imperative for Penn State to take advantage of its offensive depth as the season goes on, as it’s clear that there’s an abundance of talent on the attacking side of the ball.

While it’s good for Penn State to see that many different players are contributing on offense, it won’t make a difference for the blue and white going forward if it continues to find itself in early deficits.

Defensive dilemmas

Fyock’s numbers this season aren’t a testament to what he’s capable of, and the blame certainly can’t be fully placed on him.

While coach Jeff Tambroni could opt to switch goalies and implement freshman goalie Jack Fracyon into the starting lineup, the issues go beyond whoever’s in net.

Vermont was unable to get many open looks from all parts of the field and especially up close in front of the net, and the Nittany Lions will need to do whatever it takes going forward to prevent this.

It’s unclear if a Fracyon-Fyock swap is the answer, but Tambroni will certainly do everything he can to right the ship defensively for Penn State as the season goes on.

