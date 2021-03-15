Penn State fell yet again in the rankings after its 13-6 loss to Johns Hopkins on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are ranked just inside the top 20 at No. 18 in this week's USILA Coaches Poll.

This week's 2021 USILA / Dynamic Men’s Coaches Polls (Week of March 15) are out! We see you Duke moving up to No. 1. Let's go everyone! pic.twitter.com/BMJj2Owwut — USILA (@USILA_Lax) March 15, 2021

The blue and white fell six spots from its previous ranking of No. 12 in last week's poll.

Ahead of Penn State in the polls are four Big Ten teams that include No. 3 Maryland, No. 7 Rutgers, No. 13 Ohio State and No. 14 Johns Hopkins.

The 1-3 Nittany Lions look for a win at Michigan on Saturday, which will mark the halfway point of the regular season.

