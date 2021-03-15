Penn State Men's Lacrosse vs Maryland (11)
Penn State attackman Dylan Foulds (11) looks for an opening pass around Maryland’s Matt Rahill during the Penn State men’s lacrosse game against Maryland on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State fell yet again in the rankings after its 13-6 loss to Johns Hopkins on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are ranked just inside the top 20 at No. 18 in this week's USILA Coaches Poll.

The blue and white fell six spots from its previous ranking of No. 12 in last week's poll.

Ahead of Penn State in the polls are four Big Ten teams that include No. 3 Maryland, No. 7 Rutgers, No. 13 Ohio State and No. 14 Johns Hopkins.

The 1-3 Nittany Lions look for a win at Michigan on Saturday, which will mark the halfway point of the regular season.

