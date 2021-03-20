Penn State didn’t have a cakewalk when it took on Michigan.

In a nail-biter Saturday, the Nittany Lions lost 14-12 to the Wolverines to fall to 1-4 in the last game of their first-half schedule.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early lead with goals from graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe and senior midfielder Jack Kelly. O’Keefe’s goal was his 200th goal of his college lacrosse career.

Michigan answered quickly with four unanswered goals from Bryce Clay, Kyle Stephenson, Avery Myers and Jacob Jackson, making the score 4-2.

Sophomore Jackson Reynolds responded to the Wolverine attack with a pair of goals making the score tied 4-4 at the end of the first quarter.

The beginning of the second quarter was dominated by the blue and white. Mac O’Keefe, Dylan Foulds and Jake Morin combined for three scores, putting Penn State up 7-4.

Morin’s goal was the first goal of his college career.

In the final minutes of the first half, Clay and Josh Zawada found the back of the net to put Michigan within one entering the locker room.

The Wolverines ran away with the game in the third quarter, as Zawada and company put up five goals on the Nittany Lion defense to end the third quarter with an 11-9 lead.

The final quarter of action featured back-and-forth blows from both teams.

Ultimately, the Wolverines would hold on in a 14-12 victory over the Nittany Lions.

Momentum out of the gate

In the five games this season, Penn State has come out hot in every game. The Nittany Lions have scored first in every contest played.

Against Michigan, the blue and white came off the bus with fire, as it put up two goals under three minutes into the game with the Kelly and O’Keefe goals.

The Nittany Lions have struggled keeping the momentum going by letting up scores from the opposition.

After the couple of blue-and-white scores, the Wolverines put a stop to Penn State’s offense.

Michigan scored four goals on the Nittany Lions early, completely shifting the energy of the first quarter.

In every game the blue and white has lost this year, it has given up multiple goals after its opening attack.

Michigan’s hot second-half offense

Michigan dominated Penn State in the second half.

The Wolverines used the two goals before the half to fuel their second half onslaught.

Michigan outscored the Nittany Lions 8-5 in the second half.

The Wolverines had two players carry the bulk of the offense in Clay and Zawada.

Clay led the Michigan offense with five goals.

Zawada also had himself on outing with five points on four goals and one assist.

In the past, the Wolverines have struggled generating offense in the second half, as they have been outscored 35-15 in the final two quarters this season.

The second-half struggles were not present in the win over the Nittany Lions and helped give the Wolverines their first victory of the season.

Penn State continues to run out of steam

Penn State led in the first half of play from Ann Arbor, but in the second half it was a different story.

The Nittany Lions were up 7-6 going into the locker room but had the ground crumble beneath them.

In the second half, the blue and white were outscored 8-5, resulting in its 14-12 loss to Michigan.

This is nothing new for Penn State.

Against Johns Hopkins, the Nittany Lions offense had no shots in the third quarter and gave up seven goals in the second half.

In the loss to Maryland, the blue and white was outscored 8-3 in the second half. In the first half, Penn State was only down by one.

The wheels fell off in the second half again for the Nittany Lions against Michigan, resulting in their fourth loss of the season.

