Despite Penn State’s continued resilience against Bucknell, the team was unable to find a way to score a crucial win against the Bison, falling 12-11.

Within the first three minutes of the game, a pair of Bucknell’s senior midfielders, Frankie Higgins and Harry Wellford, gave the Bison an early 2-0 lead.

On a man-up charge, redshirt senior midfielder Dan Reaume struck first for the Nittany Lions, burying a low shot past the keeper, cutting the Bucknell lead to one.

A minute later, freshman midfielder Kyle Aldridge put forth an incredible solo effort to level the match, and junior midfielder Mac Costin pulled Penn State ahead within the same minute.

A quick flurry of goals gave the blue and white the lead before a timeout was taken. After the break, freshman midfielder Cam Doolan drew the Bison level with a strike with under four minutes to play in the first period.

However, Costin struck after the leveler almost immediately, putting the ball past Bucknell’s keeper to take the lead. Despite this, the Bison equalized the score with two seconds left in the opening frame.

The Nittany Lions opened the scoring in the second quarter with a strike by senior midfielder Jack Kelly. Wellford then responded quickly for the Bison, leveling it under 30 seconds after Kelly’s strike.

Senior Alston Tarry got a touch on an errant Bucknell pass, and deflected into the net, giving the bison a 6-5 lead with just over seven minutes left in the second frame.

Freshman attacker Jeb Brenfleck grabbed a goal on an extra-man opportunity for the blue and white, leveling this back-and-forth match yet again, but the tie wouldn’t last long, as Tarry would score again, giving Bucknell another one-goal lead.

Freshman attacker Connor Davis then grabbed his 29th goal of the year, giving the bison a two-goal lead before halftime, the game sitting at 8-6.

Sophomore attacker Jake Morin hit an over-the-shoulder shot at the beginning of the third frame to cut the lead to one, however sophomore attacker Dutch Furlong answered back immediately to restore Bucknell’s two-goal lead.

Tarry then bagged his third goal of the match, opening up a three-goal lead for the bison, their largest of the match.

To open up the fourth frame, senior midfielder Matthew Barkauskas opened up the scoring for Bucknell again, to extend its lead to four. However, Kelly scored his second of the match soon after, trimming the Bisons’ lead back to three.

Davis then bagged his second of the game for the bison, widening their lead to four again. Later in the fourth frame, Kelly scored his third of the match on another extra-man opportunity, cutting the lead back to three again.

Redshirt sophomore attacker Canyon Birch then scored his first and second goals of the season, cutting the lead down to one with thirty seconds left.

Injuries plague Penn State

Coming into Tuesday’s match against Bucknell, seven Nittany Lions didn’t dress to play, including their top scorer, senior attacker Jack Traynor, and a crucial defenseman, senior Brett Funk.

These injuries in crucial positions hurt the blue and white in more ways than one. The defense lacked, and the Nittany Lions could only rely on their youth for so much scoring production.

These injuries undoubtedly affected this match, as Penn State failed to match Bucknell’s quality on many areas of the field, most noticeably their offense.

With Traynor gone, Penn State was unable to find a way past the Bison’s massive 6-foot-6 freshman goalkeeper, Rich O’Halloran, with O’Halloran making some massive saves against the Nittany Lions’ offense.

Man-up opportunities a bright spot

Despite dropping the match, the blue and white might be able to take some pride in knowing that it capitalized on every single man-up opportunity presented to them, scoring on each of the three.

On an otherwise dismal day for Penn State, this was a reliable source for some type of offensive production — something they were lacking for a majority of the match.

However, one area that the Nittany Lions are still looking to improve upon is their possession game. The blue and white gave up 25 turnovers, in comparison to Bucknell’s 17. This has been an issue plaguing Penn State since early this year.

Coach Jeff Tambroni’s team will be looking to tighten up their possession game and generate more offense outside of man-up opportunities in games to come.

Penn State relies on upperclassmen

Unlike their three previous matches against Yale, Penn, and Cornell, the youth of the Nittany Lions took a backseat against Bucknell. The majority of offensive creation was brought through juniors and seniors on the team.

Seniors Reaume and Kelly scored one and three goals respectively, and junior Costin grabbed another two for the Nittany Lions.

Reaume also pitched in a couple of assists for the blue and white, as throughout the match he was the main catalyst for the Nittany Lions. Reaume led the team with eight shots as well.

In previous games this year, the youth of Penn Staters like Brenfleck and freshman attacker Will Peden were crucial in keeping games close this year. However their lack of production on Tuesday meant that upperclassmen had to step up.

Unfortunately, this production wasn’t enough to grab a win at Bucknell, and the Nittany Lions ended up going home empty-handed, falling in yet another close match, 12-11.

