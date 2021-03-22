Penn State Men's Lacross Vs Yale, Sulsbach (38) Darcey (17) and Huff (37) Sideline
Goalie Dylan Sulsbach, Goalie Teddy Darcey (17), and Midfielder Ryan Huff (37) cheer on their teammates from the sideline during Penn State Men's Lacrosse's game against Yale. The Bulldogs edged out the Nittany Lions 12-10 Saturday, Feb 22, 2020 at Panzer Stadium.

 James Riccardo

For the first time since Week 6 of 2018, Penn State will be entering a match unranked.

This drop in the USILA Coaches Poll comes following the Nittany Lion’s 14-12 loss to Michigan Saturday — its first loss to the Wolverines since the Grant Ament-less 2018 season.

Other than a win against No. 15 Ohio State, coach Jeff Tambroni’s squad has had little to celebrate thus far this season.

As the second half of the season schedule begins against No. 17 Johns Hopkins at Panzer this Sunday, Penn State will have a chance to regain momentum and find itself back in the rankings come next Monday.

